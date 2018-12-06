MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney childcare worker in jail on charges of injuring babies in her care passed a background check according, to the Montessori school where she worked.

But Jessica Joy Wiese, 44, once worked in Plano and Frisco as a nurse. She was stripped of her license to care for anyone in a medical facility three years ago.

In 2015 the state board revoked her license for her use of painkillers percocet and percodan. The board said “there exists serious risks to public health and safety due to use of controlled substances or chemical dependency.”

Police said they believe Wiese may have spent the past two years abusing infants.

Surveillance video from Joyous Montessori shows Wiese slapping infants, and slamming a baby’s head on a changing table.

At 2-months-old, Kairo Grant was one her victims. He suffered numerous broken bones. He has fractured ribs and a broken leg.

“It is a day-by-day process. I literally take it day-by-day because not only does my heart hurt for my own child, but other children who can’t defend themselves,” said his heartbroken mother.

She said Wiese’s nursing background should have been known.

There are three active abuse cases against Wiese and police are tracking families who brought infants to Joyous Montessori in McKinney as far back as may of 2016 when she started working there.

Wiese faces injury to a child charges and remains in jail.