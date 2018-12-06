(CBS 11) – What would the holidays be without the golden sounds of Elton John? A truly talented performer who has eight #1 songs on the American Billboard from 1970-1999 and has one of the best holiday songs ever from the rock and roll era.
“Step Into Christmas” was written by John and Bernie Taupin, and produced by Gus Dudgeon. It was released as a stand-alone single in November 1973 with the B-side song “Ho, Ho, Ho (Who’d Be A Turkey At Christmas). The song was #1 on the Billboard Christmas chart and by 2016 was certified Silver by the British Phonographic Industry, as it had sold around 200, 000 copies.
Running 4:30 on the DJM and MCA Records label, the lyrics go like this:
Welcome to my Christmas song
I’d like to thank you for the year
So I’m sending you this Christmas card
To say it’s nice to have you here
I’d like to sing about all the things
Your eyes and mind can see
So hop aboard the turntable
Oh step into Christmas with me
Step into Christmas
Let’s join together
We can watch the snow fall forever and ever
Eat, drink and be merry
Come along with me
Step into Christmas
The admission’s free
Locally in the DFW area, you can hear this song on great radio stations in Dallas like 98.7 KLUV-FM, 92.5 KZPS-FM, and STAR 102.1 (KDGE-FM).