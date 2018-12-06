(CBS 11) – What would the holidays be without the golden sounds of Elton John? A truly talented performer who has eight #1 songs on the American Billboard from 1970-1999 and has one of the best holiday songs ever from the rock and roll era.

“Step Into Christmas” was written by John and Bernie Taupin, and produced by Gus Dudgeon. It was released as a stand-alone single in November 1973 with the B-side song “Ho, Ho, Ho (Who’d Be A Turkey At Christmas). The song was #1 on the Billboard Christmas chart and by 2016 was certified Silver by the British Phonographic Industry, as it had sold around 200, 000 copies.

Running 4:30 on the DJM and MCA Records label, the lyrics go like this:

Welcome to my Christmas song

I’d like to thank you for the year

So I’m sending you this Christmas card

To say it’s nice to have you here

I’d like to sing about all the things

Your eyes and mind can see

So hop aboard the turntable

Oh step into Christmas with me

Step into Christmas

Let’s join together

We can watch the snow fall forever and ever

Eat, drink and be merry

Come along with me

Step into Christmas

The admission’s free

