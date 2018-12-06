MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney city councilman La’Shadion Shemwell has been arrested and charged with continuous violence against family.

Shemwell was booked into the Collin County Jail Thursday where he was charged with family violence.

The embattled councilman was the subject of an arrest in May when he was pulled over for a traffic citation in McKinney. The known-activist against police brutality had claimed he was racially profiled when he was pulled over.

He was then arrested when he refused to sign the traffic citation, sparking public interest about the councilman.

No further details were provided on Thursday’s arrest. He has since posted bond and was released from jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.