DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – It was around 11:00 a.m. when Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport police began investigating a suspicious bag left at Terminal A.

As a precaution, the area near baggage claim A15 was temporarily closed, and the upper-level roadway of Terminal A was also impacted.

From the air, Chopper 11 video showed some officers keeping the roadway and nearby parking area secure, while others, near what appeared to be a mobile bomb unit, inspected a light blue backpack.

While DFW police investigated the bag, travelers were denied access to the area and asked to use the lower level of the terminal.

Wearing protective vests, officers inspected the backpack, removing several items, and just before 1:00 p.m. handed the bag and its contents off to another person. Police cleared the area and all portions of Terminal A returned to normal operation shortly after.

No one was injured.

So far, there’s been no word on exactly what the backpack contained or who left it unattended at the terminal.