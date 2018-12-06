HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A robbery, struggle and shooting happened at a Haltom City convenience store around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a gunman ordered the clerk at the Mr. Convenience store on Denton Highway to give him money.

Police said the pair got into a struggle and the gun went off. The clerk was shot.

A customer walked into the store, saw the fight and called 911. The customer said the suspect took off in a red BMW.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, and after a short chase, they lost the suspect’s vehicle.

A short time later, North Richland Hills Police officers located the vehicle, unoccupied, in North Richland Hills.

The clerk was rushed to the hospital.

No word on the clerk’s condition.