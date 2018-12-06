AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday he joined a bipartisan group of 40 state attorneys general to stop or reduce irritating and potentially harmful robocalls.

This coalition’s mission is to review the technology that major telecom companies are pursuing to combat illegal robocalls made throughout the country, the Attorney General’s Office explained in a news release.

This coalition is working to develop a detailed understanding of technologically feasible methods to reduce unwanted robocalls and illegal telemarketing, collaborating with major telecom companies to encourage expedition of consumer solutions, and determining what recommendations should be made to the FCC.

“Unwanted phone calls are both a nuisance and an invasion of privacy, and growing robocall scams could cost Texans anywhere from a few dollars to their life savings,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This coalition is dedicated to protecting citizens from these risks and engaging telecom companies in a nationwide effort to put an end to these intrusive calls.”

Since its formation, the multistate group has held in-depth meetings with several major telecom companies, opening channels for greater information sharing about the technological capabilities currently in existence or in development to minimize the reach and impact of robocalls.

This group, led by Attorney General Josh Stein of North Carolina, Attorney General Curtis Hill of Indiana, and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald of New Hampshire, also includes attorneys general from Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.