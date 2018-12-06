ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – A 93-year-old Navy veteran has once again become a hero. This time to a 13-year-old dog that was facing euthanasia.

George Johnson of California said it was love at first sight when he met Sam, a white German Shepherd.

Johnson told KABC he’s always been found of white German Shepherds and wanted a new dog since his last one died a few years ago. He just wanted a new buddy.

He had called a local rescue group known as German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County and asked if they had an older dog. Unfortunately, they didn’t but told him they’d look out for one.

After a few days, Johnson said the group found a white German Shepherd in Arizona.

According to KABC, Sam was going to be euthanized because he was an older dog. His previous owner was deployed in the Navy, so he had nowhere to go.

Johnson became a hero again when he knew he had to adopt the 13-year-old dog. The two were meant to be.

“He’s an old gentleman, so I say this, two old dogs together, old sea dog and an old German Shepherd and we’re gonna hang in there as long as we can,” said Johnson.

The Petco Foundation learned about Johnson’s adoption story and awarded the rescue group in Orange County with $25,000.

Sam also received a holiday shopping spree.