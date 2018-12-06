NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Chances are some drivers have been greeted with an alert from their cars about low tire pressure and it’s all thanks to the cold weather.

As winter gets in full swing and colder temperatures settle into North Texas an all too familiar sound fills the air – a beeping on your dashboard. The tire pressure monitoring system is alerting you that at least one of your tires is losing air pressure.

There’s a basic relationship between the change in temperature and tire pressure. When the temperature outside the tire changes, it will affect the pressure inside the tire.

According to AAA your tire pressure will decrease about 1 pound per square inch (PSI) for every 10 degrees the outside air temperature drops.

Daniel Armbruster, with AAA Texas, explained, “Under inflated tires create a very big hazard. You can have a blowout, it also takes away from your fuel economy and the longevity of your tire overall.”

The fix is to simply checking your tires PSI to see the current level. This should be done when the tires are cold to get an accurate reading.

But how do you know what level your car tires should be at during the winter and summer?

During winter, when your air tire pressure is decreasing, static is created as your tire makes contact with asphalt. The static increases the heat on the tire and that can lead to a blowout.

Experts say drivers should check their vehicle’s tire pressure (including the spare) at least once a month.