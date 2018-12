DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for someone who shot three teens in a car, killing one on Friday afternoon.

Police said three young people were sitting in a vehicle in the 2700 block of Palo Alto Drive near Lancaster Road and I-20 in Southeast Oak Cliff around 4:30 p.m.

That’s when the man walked up and started shooting the people in the vehicle.

The gunman ran off and police have not identified the suspect or a motive for the shootings.