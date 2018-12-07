FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple North Texas newlyweds are demanding refunds after they said a car company left them at the altar.

My Vintage Limo provides classic and antique car rentals for special occasions.

But five customers said their car never showed up, backed out days before the event or stopped communicating entirely leading up to the wedding.

Justin Webb and Susan Schoch fell in love with a 1941 Packard featured on the Fort Worth company’s website.

“The car that they had available, we liked how it looked,” said Justin Webb, who is getting married December 8. “It matched the style we were going for our grand exit.”

Webb and Schoch booked their “getaway” car more than a year ago with My Vintage Limo.

“I liked how they had the ‘Just married’ on the back,” said Schoch, referring to a sign featured in the company’s promotional photos.

The couple paid $488 in full in 2017. But by October 2018, the company’s owner, Jamie Alexander, stopped answering their messages.

It was then Webb had a realization: “We are about to get screwed over by this company,” he said.

They’re not alone.

Sarah Haney said she had to scramble to find transportation days before her wedding.

“It’s the last thing you want to worry about,” Haney said.

Haney got married October 19. Two days before her wedding, she received an email from the company.

“Sadly, we had a second car in one month hit by a drunk driver Saturday night,” read the email Haney received from My Vintage Limo.

“I didn’t know if I really believed it,” Haney said. “It just sounded kind of suspicious.”

A crash report tells a different story. The Ones for Justice filed an open records request for all 2018 crashes involving models dated between 1937 and 1941.

TxDOT only located one crash.

Below is the crash report:

While the Packard was involved in a crash outside Mansfield, the collision happened July 22, not October, as the owner previously claimed.

The document also never mentions a drunk driver.

Alexander used the same excuse with Sarah Snodgrass.

Snodgrass is a customer who did receive a refund.

The company backed out just one day before Snodgrass’ wedding in September.

Alexander emailed Sarah’s husband to inform him the Packard has been hit by a drunk driver.

“A drunk driver hit our Packard at 70 mph while it was at a dead stop,” Alexander wrote. He did not acknowledge the crash occurred two months earlier.

Online, the business is now nowhere to be found. Both the website and Facebook page are shut down.

The Better Business Bureau gave My Vintage Limo an “F” rating.

Four complaints dating back to 2016 claim their car came late or never showed up.

The company lists a business address in Fort Worth.

The Ones for Justice discovered it’s an apartment where Alexander hasn’t lived for years.

Alexander turned down multiple requests for an interview, opting instead to send a flurry of emails.

He said the business is restructuring until 2019.

“With deepest regrets we had a hard year one car was hit by a drunk driver,” Alexander wrote. “Specialty vintage cars are wonderful but proven to be difficult to find parts to repair them.”

He stated he intends to better serve his clients in 2019.

“We will come out of the ashes strong and a better company,” Alexander wrote.

Webb and Schoch managed to book another car before their big day. But they’re still out the money they paid.

“Do the right thing and give everyone their money back,” Webb said.

After the Ones for Justice contacted My Vintage Limo, more couples started getting answers.

Last week, Schoch said she received an email from Alexander stating she should expect a refund soon.

Another bride said she also would be getting a refund from My Vintage Limo.