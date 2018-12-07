DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a 41-year-old man and charged him for the August murder of his father.

Dameian Beal, is accused of killing his father, Price Beal.

Mr. Price was found dead in his Oak Cliff apartment on South Cockrell Hill Road.

Forensic detectives were able to connect blood DNA evidence found at the scene to the motel where Dameian Beal was hiding out, according to the arrest warrant.

Dameian Beal is in custody at the Lew Sterrett jail. His bond will be set by a Dallas County Magistrate.