Filed Under:Aaron Urbanski, Breakfast with Santa, cleburne, protesting, Santa, St. Mark United Methodist Church, trespassing
Aaron Urbanski mugshot. (Cleburne PD)

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested for trespassing at a Breakfast with Santa event at a church in Cleburne Saturday morning.

Cleburne Police responded to St. Mark United Methodist Church on the 1100 block of W. Chambers around 10 a.m. for a trespassing complaint.

Aaron Urbanski, 31, and two other people were protesting at the event and refused to leave the property after being asked multiple times by a church representative.

Urbanski was arrested for criminal trespass after causing a disturbance.

