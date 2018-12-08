CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested for trespassing at a Breakfast with Santa event at a church in Cleburne Saturday morning.

Cleburne Police responded to St. Mark United Methodist Church on the 1100 block of W. Chambers around 10 a.m. for a trespassing complaint.

Aaron Urbanski, 31, and two other people were protesting at the event and refused to leave the property after being asked multiple times by a church representative.

Urbanski was arrested for criminal trespass after causing a disturbance.