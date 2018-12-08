Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners during the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 48-47. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and former Allen High School prospect Kyler Murray has won the Heisman Trophy.

Murray took the Big 12 and college football by storm this season when he led the Sooners to the fourth spot in the College Football Playoff with his play and athleticism. His Sooners will be going against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Dec. 29.

He finished the regular season with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions and also led Oklahoma to a Big 12 Championship win over the Red River rival Texas Longhorns last weekend at AT&T Stadium.

Murray was quarterback at Allen High School where he won three state championships and finished his high school career with a perfect winning record as a starter. In 2014, he won the Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a senior.

When he finished high school, he committed to Texas A&M where he played one season. He then announced he would be transferring to Oklahoma in 2015.

After sitting out a year and playing behind fellow Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, he played as a starter this season where he finished with the Heisman Trophy and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

He also played college baseball for the Sooners in 2017 as a left fielder. In 2018, he moved to center field.

Murray was selected ninth overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics and signed a contract with the team that included a $4.66 million signing bonus.

Despite winning the coveted college football award, Murray still has a decision on whether he will go into the NFL Draft or move on to a professional baseball career.