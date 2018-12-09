FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two children, a six-year-old and an infant, died Saturday in Fort Worth after a driver hydroplaned and crashed into the car they were in.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident on the 3000 block of East Loop 820 Freeway.

A female driver was behind the wheel of a Nissan Altima, with the girl and boy, when a black Dodge Ram crashed into them.

The crash caused the Altima to drive into a guardrail and onto the service road, according to police.

The woman and children were rushed to the hospital. The woman is suffering from minor injuries; however, the girl and infant boy were pronounced dead Saturday night.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the victims as Trinity Atkins and Wesley Barrett.

There has been no word on the condition of the driver who caused the crash.