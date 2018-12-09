Bedford, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot three times walking to her car Sunday morning in Tarrant County.

The Bedford Police Department said the woman was in the parking lot of the Copper Hill Apartments around 4:45 a.m. when a man pointed a gun at her.

Witnesses said the suspect is approximately 5″8 to 5″10 and was last seen wearing a black “hoodie” styled sweatshirt and a “beanie hat.”

He shot her three times. The victim said she believes the first bullet struck her in her pelvic area.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The victim said she may have been targeted because she typically leaves for work every day at the same time.

Police said they are still investigating.