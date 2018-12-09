Filed Under:Bedford, Copper Hill Apartments, shot, targeted, Tarrant County
(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Bedford, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot three times walking to her car Sunday morning in Tarrant County.

The Bedford Police Department said the woman was in the parking lot of the Copper Hill Apartments around 4:45 a.m. when a man pointed a gun at her.

Witnesses said the suspect is approximately 5″8 to 5″10 and was last seen wearing a black “hoodie” styled sweatshirt and a “beanie hat.”

He shot her three times. The victim said she believes the first bullet struck her in her pelvic area.

She was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The victim said she may have been targeted because she typically leaves for work every day at the same time.

Police said they are still investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s