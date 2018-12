DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue was on the scene of a church fire at 10:00 p.m. Monday in Old East Dallas on Belmont Avenue near Henderson Avenue.

The church is Iglesia Bautista El Mesais.

Firefighters attacked the flames from at least two ladder trucks.

No word on any injuries or possible cause of the fire.

By 10:10 p.m. the flames were knocked down but firefighters continued to spray water on the roof.

By 10:30 p.m. the flames had flared up again.

This is a developing story.