NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – CBS News has identified hundreds of reports of sexual abuse that occurred at children’s camps in Texas and across the United States. We found reports of more than 500 victims who were allegedly sexually abused at children’s camps over the past 55 years. At least 21 of those cases surfaced this year alone.

Victims’ advocates tell us the real number of abuse cases is likely much higher, since many are never reported.

