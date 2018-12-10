CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Firefighters in Texas have rescued more than 100 snakes from a reptile-filled home that caught fire over the weekend.

Authorities say lights on a Christmas tree may have sparked the blaze Saturday between Conroe and The Woodlands, about 40 miles north of Houston. The snakes included dozens of pythons and boa constrictors.

Authorities say that when firefighters arrived, they discovered a second-floor bedroom full of snakes and lizards.

Firefighters from Caney Creek and other responders carefully brought the snakes outside to safety, though authorities say “a couple” lizards died in the fire. Two dogs were able to escape the fire on their own.

A Houston television station reports that the homeowners weren’t at the house at the time of the fire.

