DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man wanted for shooting up a parked car, killing two teens and injuring another last Friday, turned himself in to Dallas Police Tuesday morning.

Lexington Malik Wright, 18, surrendered to Homicide detectives at the Dallas Police Jack Evans Headquarters around 6:00 a.m.

During the interview with detectives, he admitted to shooting Deroyal Talley, 19. Demareyea Bazile, 17 and a juvenile victim.

That victim told police who the suspect was.

Wright is now in the Dallas County Jail charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Palo Alto Drive near Lancaster Road and I-20 in Southeast Oak Cliff around 4:30 p.m. last Friday.

Police released a redacted arrest warrant.