  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, capital murder, dallas police, Homicide, Lexington Malik Wright, Palo Alto Drive, shooting into parked car, teens killed, teens shot

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The man wanted for shooting up a parked car, killing two teens and injuring another last Friday, turned himself in to Dallas Police Tuesday morning.

Lexington Malik Wright, 18, surrendered to Homicide detectives at the Dallas Police Jack Evans Headquarters around 6:00 a.m.

asuspct Capital Murder Suspect Wanted For Shooting Teens In Car, Turns Himself In To Dallas Police

Lexington Malik Wright

During the interview with detectives, he admitted to shooting Deroyal Talley, 19. Demareyea Bazile, 17 and a juvenile victim.

That victim told police who the suspect was.

Wright is now in the Dallas County Jail charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Palo Alto Drive near Lancaster Road and I-20 in Southeast Oak Cliff around 4:30 p.m. last Friday.

Police released a redacted arrest warrant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s