HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Three officers were shot while serving a family violence warrant at a Houston-area home.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office were wounded Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the injuries are not life-threatening and the officers were being treated at a Houston hospital.

Chief Deputy Edison Toquica says agents from the AG’s office and sheriff’s investigators were serving a warrant, at the threshold of a door, when the suspect began shooting. Officers returned fire.

Toquica said the warrant for Daniel Trevino involves violation of a protective order.

Houston TV station KTRK reports Trevino is believed to be barricaded inside the home.

The sheriff says a motorcycle deputy was in an accident while assisting with traffic control nearby. The deputy was conscious and stable.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General released a statement after receiving news that two OAG officers and a deputy serving the Harris County Sheriff’s Department were shot in the line of duty:

“This afternoon, two of our officers from the Office of Attorney General’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit were wounded while serving an arrest warrant alongside a deputy from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department. The three wounded officers have been transported to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. Out of respect for the officers and their families and for those who are still engaged in a very serious situation in Northeast Harris County, we will release no further information at this time. Please pray for these officers, their families, and the courageous members of law enforcement who are involved.” – Marc Rylander, Director of Communications.

