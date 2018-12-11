Filed Under:adult film actress, defamation lawsuit, federal judge, legal fees, President Trump, Stormy Daniels

(CBS NEWS) – A federal judge ordered adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Tuesday to pay President Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees for her failed defamation lawsuit against him.

Judge James Otero, who threw out Daniels’ suit against the president in October, instructed her to pay Mr. Trump $293,052.33 in attorney fees.

“Based on the unique nature of this litigation and the Court’s familiarity with the fees charged in this jurisdiction, the Court concludes that Defendant’s rate requests are reasonable,” Otero wrote.

READ FULL CBS NEWS COVERAGE HERE

dzk v 5x0aaln 9 e1522022108548 Judge Orders Porn Star Stormy Daniels To Pay Trump $293K In Legal Fees

Stormy Daniels (CBS News)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s