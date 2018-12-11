(CBS NEWS) – A federal judge ordered adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Tuesday to pay President Trump hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees for her failed defamation lawsuit against him.

Judge James Otero, who threw out Daniels’ suit against the president in October, instructed her to pay Mr. Trump $293,052.33 in attorney fees.

“Based on the unique nature of this litigation and the Court’s familiarity with the fees charged in this jurisdiction, the Court concludes that Defendant’s rate requests are reasonable,” Otero wrote.

