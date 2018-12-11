  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:"A Christmas Gift For You From Philles Records", "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), "He's A Rebel", Darlene Love, Ellie Greenwich, Entertainment, Jeff Barry, Ken Foote, Music, Music History, Phil Spector, president john f kennedy, The Foote Files

(CBSDFW.COM) – Legendary R&B/pop singer and film actress Darlene Love has withstood the test of time, performing for nearly six decades.

Born Darlene Wright on July 26, 1941 in Los Angeles, she was the daughter of a minister and sang in the church choir as a child. She became a name in the 1960’s as lead vocalist for the song, “He’s A Rebel” with the vocal R&B group The Crystals, which hit #1 in 1962 on Billboard. She starred as Danny Glover’s wife in the “Lethal Weapon” series of motion pictures. And in 2019, she will celebrate her 60th year as a professional entertainer.

gettyimages 862924434 Ken Footes Holiday Songs: Darlene Love

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 18: Darlene Love performs onstage during the Little Kids Rock Benefit 2017 at PlayStation Theater on October 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Little Kids Rock)

The holidays would not be the same without her rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” It was from the album “A Christmas Gift For You From Philles Records”. On a side note, ironically, the song was released on November 22, 1963, the date that President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. Originally, Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes was supposed to record this song but the job ended up going to Love. The song was a smash hit then and a smash hit today during the holiday season.

Written by Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, and Phil Spector and produced by Spector, running 2:49 on the Philles label, the lyrics go like this:

The snow’s coming down
I’m watching it fall
Lots of people around
Baby please come home

The church bells in town
All ringing in song
Full of happy sounds
Baby please come home

[Chorus]
They’re singing “Deck The Halls”
But it’s not like Christmas at all
‘Cause I remember when you were here
And all the fun we had last year

Enjoy!!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s