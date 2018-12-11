Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A maintenance worker fell 20 feet inside the old courthouse clock tower in Fort Worth.
Crews used a rope system to lower him more than 40 feet to safety.
The worker is in serious, but stable condition.
High Angle Rescue…. Just after 9:30 this morning, crews were dispatched to a pt who fell while working in the Court House clock tower. Crews used a rope system to lower the Pt over 40ft to safety. pic.twitter.com/rE3kgmZjnO
— Fort Worth Fire Dept (@FortWorthFire) December 11, 2018