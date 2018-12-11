  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Clock Tower, emergency, first responders, Fort Worth, survival, Tarrant County, worker

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A maintenance worker fell 20 feet inside the old courthouse clock tower in Fort Worth.

Crews used a rope system to lower him more than 40 feet to safety.

The worker is in serious, but stable condition.

