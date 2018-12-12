  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Baylor, Jacob W. Anderson, Petition, plea deal, rape, sexual assault, UT Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A UT Dallas student has been banned from the campus after a day of uproar and a petition that swelled to more than 23,000 signatures.

Jacob W. Anderson, the former fraternity president at Baylor accused of rape, avoided serving jail time after a controversial plea deal this week.

Anderson, of Garland, has been attending UT Dallas since he left Baylor and was set to graduate.

But on Wednesday, the UT Dallas President Richard C. Benson released a statement saying, “Based on recent court action and other information over the last several days, that student will not participate in UTD commencement activities, will not attend UT Dallas graduate school and will not be present on campus as a student or a guest.  I am grateful to the UT Dallas students, faculty and other community members who have shared their concerns, disappointments and outrage over this student’s presence on our campus.”

Anderson was indicted on sexual assault charges in 2016 and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of unlawful restraint.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt, but will offer no defense.

The ex-Phi Delta Theta president agrees to seek counseling and pay a $400 fine. Anderson will not be forced to register as a sex offender.

