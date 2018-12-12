  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man found floating in an Irving Creek.

They found him on December 4, 2018, 8:45 a.m. near the 2900 Block of Irving Boulevard.

dead man sketch Dallas Police Need Help Identifying Man Found Floating In Creek

(sketch courtesy of: Dallas Police Department)

Police released a sketch of the man who they described only as a black man.

If anyone knows the identity of this person, they are encouraged to call Homicide Detective Abel Lopez at 214.671.3676 or by email at abel.lopez@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Please refer case number 260067-2018.

