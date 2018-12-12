DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jury will begin deliberations Thursday in a civil trial that involves former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent.

Brent testified Monday, reliving the night in December 2012 when his friend and former teammate Jerry Brown died in a car crash with Brent behind the wheel driving drunk.

Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter and served time in jail.

This civil case is against the now defunct nightclub, Beamers.

Brown’s family accuses staff there of over-serving Brent before the deadly crash.