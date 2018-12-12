  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas County jury will begin deliberations Thursday in a civil trial that involves former Dallas Cowboy Josh Brent.

Brent testified Monday, reliving the night in December 2012 when his friend and former teammate Jerry Brown died in a car crash with Brent behind the wheel driving drunk.

Screen Shot 2018 12 12 at 7.17.30 PM Deliberations Next In Trial Against Nightclub Accused Of Over Serving Former Cowboy Who Caused Deadly Crash

Josh Brent – CBS 11

Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter and served time in jail.

This civil case is against the now defunct nightclub, Beamers.

Brown’s family accuses staff there of over-serving Brent before the deadly crash.

