NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Driving is probably the most dangerous thing most of us will ever do. And, winter weather in Texas is extremely unpredictable. Here are some expert tips on how to drive safely and plan ahead for travel during this treacherous season.

Hazardous storms and inclement weather are a factor in more than half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. AAA offers tips for driving in winter weather.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, last year alone 349 teen drivers (15 to 19 years old) were involved in fatal crashes and 1,996 in crashes resulting in serious injuries on Texas roadways. AAA offers a multitude of resources at to help coach teen drivers.

Motor vehicle crashes is a leading cause of death among children and although most parents believe their children are securely buckled up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found that 2 out of 3 safety seats are misused. Click here to find a FREE Safety Seat Check in your area.

TxDOT can help plan your route – check road conditions here or call 800.452.9292.