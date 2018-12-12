  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abuse, Crime, Dallas, DFW News, Evil Men, men, Money, rape, Sex, Sex Ring, Slavery, Texas, Thailand, trafficking, Violence

ST. PAUL, Minn. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two Texans were among five men convicted Wednesday on sex trafficking charges tied to an alleged Thai Sex trafficking ring, prosecutors said.

The men sold Thai women for sex in the U.S., according to prosecutors.

A federal jury in Minnesota found all five guilty of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and other charges, the Star Tribune reported . Jurors returned their verdict just a day after receiving the case.

The defendants were Pawinee Unpradit, 46, of Dallas; Waralee Wanless, 39, of the Colony, Saowapha Thinram, 44, of Hutto, Texas, Michael Morris, 65, of Seal Beach, California and Thoucharin Ruttanamongkongul, 35, of Chicago.

Prosecutors alleged during the six-week trial that the defendants, along with 34 co-conspirators, ran a sex trafficking operation that lasted more than a decade and crossed borders.

Government attorneys called it a case of “modern day sex slavery,” with Thai women forced to have sex with multiple men daily to pay off “bondage debts” owed to traffickers for help coming to the U.S. Some victims testified during the trial.

Prosecutors said the victims were misled about how much they owed. The women were threatened if they tried to leave the business, prosecutors alleged.

Defense attorneys for all five contended the women were willful participants.

Paul Engh, an attorney for Thinram, predicted all five defendants will appeal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s