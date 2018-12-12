  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As Thursday approaches, some nasty weather is in store for the Metroplex. A wintery mix of precipitation is possible for some as well as sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch begins Thursday afternoon for locations west of the DFW area.

Most in DFW are expected to see a cold rain, with some rain / snow mix occurring in areas west of I-35W Thursday night into Friday.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect tomorrow afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until noon on Friday for most of the CBS 11 viewing area.

Winds, much colder air and high moisture levels in the atmosphere are expected to pack a punch for North Texas primarily west of the metro area where the Winter Storm Watch is in effect.

Counties in the watch area are Young, Jack, Stephens, Palo Pinto, Eastland, Erath, Comanche and Mills including the cities of Graham, Olney, Jacksboro, Breckenridge, Mineral Wells, Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, Gorman, Stephenville, Dublin, Comanche, De Leon and Goldthwaite.

CBS 11 Meteorologists say snow with accumulations of a trace to four inches are possible in the watch area in the above counties.

In addition, winds could gust to 55 mph and result in visibility of less than a half mile during periods of snow.

With higher ground temperatures, the amount of accumulation will depend how fast the snow falls in the watch area.

Road crews in North Texas are already preparing DFW bridges and overpasses for the potential of winter weather in the Metroplex.

NTTA treats bridges and overpasses

Wind chill values are expected to be in the low 20s to teens on Friday morning.

