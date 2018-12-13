COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An industry group predicts nearly 9.1 million Texans will travel during the upcoming end-of-the-year holiday season.

AAA Texas on Thursday offered the forecast. The estimate is 4.3 percent higher than the number of travelers a year ago.

The holiday travel period begins Saturday, December 22, and runs through Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

Nationally, AAA projects 112.5 million travelers will drive, fly or take trains during the holiday period, representing 4.4 percent more than last year.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said, “With so many Texans and Americans on the road and in the air, it is important to pack your patience as many airports and freeways will be crowded during peak travel times.”

Last year’s holiday travel period was a day shorter, with Christmas and New Year’s Day on Mondays.

