PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano boy has a special request on his Santa list. He doesn’t want a single present for himself; instead, he has created a Christmas project to bring the holiday to homeless children.

“The idea is that Santa would always give me everything on my Christmas list, and this year my Christmas wish is to be able to help others who are in need,” says Jaxson Turner.

Thus Jaxson is sacrificing the holiday for the sake of his Christmas Project – where he will bring Christmas to homeless boys and girls.

Once all of the dozens of presents are wrapped, they will go to the Samaritan Inn in McKinney, where all 53 kids will receive a present and more.

“They’re in need more than us, and their parents can’t afford for them to have a Christmas, and I don’t want them to suffer,” Jaxson says.

Through social media and a GoFundMe page, Jaxson has raised more than $5,000. Famous Footwear also donated $500, allowing Jaxson to buy shoes for every child.

“Me and my Mommy were over here screaming and crying,” he says of the moment he learned about the donation.

The Plano Police Department then donated the toys. Now Jaxson is trying to raise enough for coats for the kids. But unlike Santa, his deadline is this Saturday, when he’ll throw a Christmas party at the shelter.

“God likes whenever you help each other, and I just want to make God proud,” Jaxson says.

“He gets it. Jaxson just, he gets it,” says his mother, LaJeicee Turner. “I’m excited to see the joy on his face as he selflessly passes up Christmas for himself. And that’s huge.”

“The only thing I want is to be able to help and see the smiles on their faces, and that’s the best Christmas gift I can ever get,” he says.