(CBS NEWS) – Del Monte Foods is recalling more than 64,000 cases of incompletely sterilized canned corn that could cause life-threatening illness if consumed. Walmart and Target are among the retailers in 25 states and 12 countries that sold the recalled product, the food producer said.

The recall of 64,242 cases of “Fiesta Corn” seasoned with red and green peppers was due to under-processing, the company said in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The missed steps from the commercial sterilization process could result in spoilage and possible contamination with life-threatening pathogens, if eaten, Del Monte warned. There have not been any reports of illness as a result of the products, the company added.

