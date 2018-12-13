NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The food vendors at some of North Texas’ well-known sports venues aren’t cheering about a new report on health inspections.

ESPN says it went through nearly 17,000 food safety inspection reports nationwide for 2016 and 2017, including those at AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Park in Arlington and the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The sports network surveyed 111 stadiums where the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball play, and ranked AT&T Stadium 69th, Globe Life Park 98th and American Airlines Center 105th.

At the American Airlines Center, ESPN said inspections found moldy strawberries, insects near the bar, and a contaminated ice machine in 2016.

In response to the story, Dave Brown, General Manager of the American Airlines Center said, “It’s a misrepresentation of the facts. Our inspections score very well.”

Levy Restaurants, which operates the food service says, “The priority concerns were immediately corrected and the health department can verify we’re in full compliance. We take every violation incredibly seriously.”

At Globe Life Park in Arlington, ESPN said inspectors found a live roach at a stand, unclean drain lines, and bird poop at a vendor in 2017.

Victoria Hong, the Director of Communications at Delaware North, which oversees food operations at Globe Life Park said in a statement that, “…The ESPN story inaccurately portrays the results for Globe Life Park.. Our chefs and managers are ServSafe certified and our employees are trained in proper safety and handling.”

CBS 11 reached out to the Texas Rangers for comment but we have not heard back.

At AT&T Stadium, ESPN said inspectors found a sweaty chef at the cheesesteak and margarita stand, live roaches at a vendor, and raw salmon that was too warm at a sushi vendor in 2017.

CBS 11 emailed and called Legends Hospitality which provides food service at AT&T Stadium but we have not heard back.

CBS 11 also sought comment from the Dallas Cowboys and we are waiting to hear back.

The city of Arlington said its health inspectors work proactively with the stadium food vendors to correct violations as quickly as possible.