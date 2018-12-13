(CBS 11) – Kenny G is a man that I can relate to: one, that he watched The Ed Sullivan Show on CBS (like I did) and #2, he was motivated by the show to start learning to play the saxophone (like I did for awhile as a kid in the 1960’s in Dallas).

Born Kenneth Bruce Gorelick on June 5, 1956 in Seattle, Kenny G is one of the top and most successful smooth jazz/adult contemporary musicians today. His is also one of the best -selling recording artists of all time, selling over 75 million records.

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” was written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane in 1944. The late actress Judy Garland was the original recording artist for the song, performed in the 1944 MGM musical “Meet Me In St. Louis.”

Frank Sinatra also recorded this song but with the lyrics modified a bit. Michael Buble’ performed this song in 2011. But our version is performed by Kenny G on the sax.

He has undergone a lot of criticism from mainstream jazz musicians, claiming that his style is not really jazz but more pop. Regardless of that, he is still a talented and successful musician.

While this version has no vocal track, the lyrics go like this:

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on your troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the Yuletide gay

From now on your troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

T’ Gather near to us once more

Through the years we all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star upon the highest place

So have yourself a merry little Christmas

You can hear this version on stations like KVIL-FM HD2, Highland Park/Dallas/Fort Worth.