(KPIX/CBS Local)- President Donald J. Trump is searching for a new Chief of Staff after General John Kelly stepped down from the position earlier this week. While the administration is still in the process of vetting candidates to replace Kelly, a former Major League Baseball player wants to throw his hat in the ring.

Jose Canseco, the former Oakland A’s and Texas Rangers outfielder, tweeted at the President on Wednesday night asking for him to send him a direct message on Twitter so that they can talk about the position.

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief if Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already. Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 13, 2018

Canseco doesn’t have much in the way of political experience unless you count his testifying in front of Congress back in 2005 during the hearings into steroid use in baseball. That said, he does seem to have the hashtag game down as #yeswecanseco is a pretty sly play on words.