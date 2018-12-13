Filed Under:Glenn Heights Police Department, Missing person, Police Seek Missing 19-Year-Old With Intellectual Disability Last Seen At Homeless Shelter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen at the Bridge Homeless Shelter in Dallas.

April Dawn Carrier, is diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She’s white, 5’ 2”, weighs 140 lbs, has auburn hair, brown eyes and was wearing a pink and white shirt with pink leggings when last seen.

A witness saw Carrier on-foot at the shelter on 1818 Corsicana Street at noon on December 11.

April Dawn Carrier Police Seek Missing 19 Year Old With Intellectual Disability Last Seen At Homeless Shelter

April Dawn Carrier, is diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She’s white, 5’ 2”, weighs 140 lbs, has auburn hair, brown eyes and was wearing a pink and white shirt with pink leggings when last seen. (photo courtesy: Glenn Heights Police Dept.)

Law enforcement officials said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972.223.3478.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s