DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Glenn Heights Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old woman who was last seen at the Bridge Homeless Shelter in Dallas.

April Dawn Carrier, is diagnosed with an intellectual disability. She’s white, 5’ 2”, weighs 140 lbs, has auburn hair, brown eyes and was wearing a pink and white shirt with pink leggings when last seen.

A witness saw Carrier on-foot at the shelter on 1818 Corsicana Street at noon on December 11.

Law enforcement officials said her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Glenn Heights Police Department at 972.223.3478.