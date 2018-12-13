LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As the Texas Rangers try to build a starting rotation for 2019, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement says free agent right-hander Lance Lynn and the Rangers have reached a deal on a $30 million, three-year contract.

The deal is pending a physical, says the person, who was speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t complete.

The 31-year-old Lynn has double-digit wins in all six seasons he has been a regular starter since after his rookie year of 2011.

He went 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 starts in 2018 pitching for the Twins and Yankees.

Meantime, the Rangers traded left-handed reliever Alex Claudio to the Milwaukee Brewers for a draft pick.

Claudio was 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and one save in 65 relief appearances and one start this year.

He has a 13-6 record with 12 saves and a 3.20 ERA in 206 relief appearances and two starts in five big league seasons.

Claudio is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter.

The draft pick is in competitive balance round A, currently projected to be No. 40 overall.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)