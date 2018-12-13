  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alex Claudio, Lance Lynn, MLB, Pitcher, Texas Rangers

LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — As the Texas Rangers try to build a starting rotation for 2019, a person with direct knowledge of the agreement says free agent right-hander Lance Lynn and the Rangers have reached a deal on a $30 million, three-year contract.

The deal is pending a physical, says the person, who was speaking on condition of anonymity because the contract isn’t complete.

GettyImages 1043047942 e1544731246153 Rangers To Sign Lance Lynn, Trade Alex Claudio

Lance Lynn #36 of the New York Yankees pitches in the bottom of the fourth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 29, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old Lynn has double-digit wins in all six seasons he has been a regular starter since after his rookie year of 2011.

He went 10-10 with a 4.77 ERA in 31 appearances with 29 starts in 2018 pitching for the Twins and Yankees.

Meantime, the Rangers traded left-handed reliever Alex Claudio to the Milwaukee Brewers for a draft pick.

Claudio was 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and one save in 65 relief appearances and one start this year.

He has a 13-6 record with 12 saves and a 3.20 ERA in 206 relief appearances and two starts in five big league seasons.

GettyImages 1033965040 Rangers To Sign Lance Lynn, Trade Alex Claudio

Alex Claudio #58 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on September 15, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

Claudio is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter.

The draft pick is in competitive balance round A, currently projected to be No. 40 overall.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s