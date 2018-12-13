(CBSDFW.COM) – A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for the western counties of North Texas Thursday afternoon, and those in the DFW Metroplex will be dealing with very strong winds and the possibility of a rain/snow mix.

Not much to worry about across your morning commute on Thursday. Some rain but also some very warm temperatures. We start the day in the low 60s, which is very warm for a mid-December morning.

Temperatures won’t change much on Thursday, we’ll stay in the 60s all day until a cold front arrives. That should happen just as we lose daylight across the Metroplex.

There is a WIND ADVISORY out. We’ll have sustained winds at 40 mph and wind gusts OVER 50 mph. These are some the strongest winds we’ve had across our area in some time so please drive with precaution. And if you put out Christmas lights or decorations outside please take them in or tie down what you can.

Your evening commute doesn’t look good. Rain chances go from 20 percent (this morning) to 60 percent by late afternoon. Winds turn to the north and howl at 40 mph (sustained) with winds gusts over 50 mph.

Overnight, the Metroplex might get some snow/sleet mix in with the cold rain, but the accumulating snow stays west of the Dallas/Fort Worth. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for counties on our western third, 1” to 4” of wet snow possible. Teamed with powerful winds, this will make for dangerous travel in this area.

The morning commute on your Friday includes some sleet/snow/rain for the Metroplex teamed with strong winds. Temperatures will stay in the 40s, so no freezing on the roads at least. The rain/mix will taper off in the early afternoon, but temperatures stay in the 40s all day with strong wind.

It’ll be a dry and mild weekend for us fortunately as we recover from the this early blast of winter weather.