Filed Under:Bomb threat, email, Wylie City Hall, Wylie Municipal Complex, Wylie Police

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Wylie Municipal Complex was shut down shortly after noon on Thursday after a city employee received an email that said there was a bomb inside the building.

Police immediately evacuated all employees and customers from City Hall, the library and the recreation center.

A search resulted in no suspicious packages being located.

As a precautionary measure, the complex was closed for the remainder of the day.

An initial investigation has revealed that other jurisdictions have received similar threats and there was no imminent threat to persons or property.

Wylie Police said will work with other agencies to investigate this offense and determine the point of origin and/or suspect(s).

Numerous bomb threats, coupled with demands for Bitcoin payments were made against all types of locations across the Metroplex Thursday.

