BENBROOK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A SWAT team is on the scene of a Days Inn along Winscott Road near I-20 in Benbrook where a suspected armed bank robbery is possibly holed up inside,

The motel has been evacuated except for the room he’s believed to be in.

As of 6:15 p.m. the northbound lanes on Winscott were closed.

This is a developing story.