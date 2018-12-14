MIAMI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Carnival Cruise Line announced on Friday that it will launch the first cruise ship with a roller coaster on board in 2020.

Carnival announced Thursday that BOLT will circle the top of a new ship dubbed “Mardi Gras.”

The all-electric coaster will allow people to strap in and race along nearly 800 feet of track, 187 feet above sea level. The cars will travel nearly 40 mph and take riders on a series of twists, turns and drops, right around the ship’s whale-tail funnel.

BOLT is being built by Munich-based Maurer Rides. Carnival says the Mardi Gras will be based at a new terminal at Port Canaveral, Florida, and be the first in the new XL-class of larger ships built for Carnival.

