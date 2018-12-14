Comments
Cedar Hill High School
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Cedar Hill say there will be extra security at Cedar Hill High School on Friday after a shooting threat was made against the school.
Police notified Cedar Hill ISD police about the school shooting threat and found where the message came from.
According to police, they have a plan to apprehend anyone involved in the threat.
“Thank you to the officers who worked quickly to identify the location. CHISD takes these matters seriously. Those responsible will receive consequences,” the school district tweeted. “Parents, talk to your children about safety. If they see something, they should say something.”