CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Cedar Hill say there will be extra security at Cedar Hill High School on Friday after a shooting threat was made against the school.

Police notified Cedar Hill ISD police about the school shooting threat and found where the message came from.

Last night Cedar Hill Police Department notified Cedar Hill ISD Police of a school shooting threat made to CHHS. They identified the location of where it originated and have a plan to apprehend those they believe are involved. Extra security will be on duty at CHHS. — Cedar Hill ISD (@cedarhillisd) December 14, 2018

According to police, they have a plan to apprehend anyone involved in the threat.

“Thank you to the officers who worked quickly to identify the location. CHISD takes these matters seriously. Those responsible will receive consequences,” the school district tweeted. “Parents, talk to your children about safety. If they see something, they should say something.”