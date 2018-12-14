Farmers Branch police arrested a person who is suspected in multiple package thefts from homes. (Farmers Branch PD)

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Farmers Branch have arrested a suspect who they believe stole multiple packages from homes throughout the city.

Police say the suspect is responsible for stealing packages from front porches.

They were able to recover some of the stolen items but are searching for the owners of the packages. Police posted a picture on Facebook of the recovered packages.

Police are asking anyone who believes their package was stolen to call them at 972.406.2867.