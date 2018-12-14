(CBSDFW.COM) – The owners of Big Willy’s have agreed to refund customers after being accused of price gouging during Hurricane Harvey at gas stations in North Texas.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the settlement with the owners of 11 gas stations that are said to have raised prices during the disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The attorney general received complaints from customers about the gas stations allegedly charging up to $4.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline during Harvey.

According to the attorney general, whenever a state of disaster is declared, price gouging on necessities, which includes gasoline, becomes illegal. The office received thousands of complaints across Texas about raised prices on gasoline.

Under the settlement, customers who paid $3.99 per gallon or more for regular unleaded gasoline from August 31, 2017 through Sept. 6, 2017 at the locations below will be eligible for a refund.

Lucky Mart, 3841 Cummings Drive, and Happy Hill, 8101 East FM 917, Alvarado, TX 76009;

Big Willy’s #9, 4500 South Bowen Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Big Willy’s #11, 216 NW Renfro Street, Burleson, TX 76028

Big Willy’s #17, 710 South Main Street, Cleburne, TX 76033

BigWilly’s #6, 420 S. Broadway Street, and Big Willy’s #12, 500 North Broadway Street, Joshua, TX 76058

Big Willy’s #10, 6051 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, TX 76135

Big Willy’s #8, 1595 E. Broad Street, Mansfield, TX 76063

Big Willy’s #18, 1703 East Hubbard Street, Mineral Wells, TX 76067

Big Willy’s #15, 707 East Jefferson Avenue, Whitney, TX 76692

“My office is sending a powerful message that taking advantage of Texans during a declared disaster such as Hurricane Harvey is against the law and we will always do everything in our power to hold violators accountable,” Paxton said. “This latest settlement ensures that aggrieved consumers are repaid if they were victims of price gouging at the pumps.”

Claims can be made through January 31, 2019 through the attorney general’s office.