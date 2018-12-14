Filed Under:2nd Lt. Hulen A. Leinweber, Army Air Forces, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, dna, Houston, remains found, remains identified, Texas, World War II

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot from Texas missing since a 1945 crash in the Philippines have been located and identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on Friday announced confirmation of the remains of 21-year-old Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Hulen A. Leinweber of Houston.

aPOW Remains Of World War II Pilot From Texas Located, Identified

2nd Lt. Hulen A. Leinweber(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

Leinweber was with the 40th Fighter Squadron, 35th Fighter Group.

On June 10, 1945, he was on a strafing mission, targeting a convoy in the Philippines, when his P-51 was hit by anti-aircraft fire and crashed.

The American Graves Registration Service searched an area south of Ilap village during August 1947 and found wreckage but no remains.

A site believed to be associated with the crash was excavated last year.

DNA analysis helped identify Leinweber.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s