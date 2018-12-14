  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate who was mistakenly released from a Houston-area jail due to a clerical error.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Edward Manning was released from jail late Wednesday evening in place of another inmate who had the same last name.

Screen Shot 2018 12 14 at 2.37.19 PM Search On For Texas Inmate Mistakenly Freed

Edward Manning (Montgomery County Sheriff’s Dept.)

The other inmate was eligible for a personal recognizance bond that required no money while Manning was being held on a $20,000 bond.

After Manning’s release, deputies reached him by cell phone and asked him to turn himself in, but he refused.

Manning had been jailed on a felony charge of assault-family violence.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal review of its policies after Manning’s mistaken release.

