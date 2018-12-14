  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jon Woodland, 43, of Plano, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

asuspect 1 North Texan Gets Life Without Parole For Sexually Abusing 5 Year Old Girl For A Year

Jon Woodland

“This precious, young child showed bravery beyond her years, and now this predator can never strike again,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after the sentencing.

Woodland lived in the family home and had ongoing access to the child. He sexually abused the child over the course of a year until she turned 6, according to the Collin County DA’s office.

Woodland told the child not to tell anyone. After and separate from sexually assaulting this child, Woodland committed the federal crime of enticing a minor, who he planned to have sex with in South Texas.

Homeland Security arrested Woodland for that charge, for which he is currently serving a 15-year sentence. After that federal arrest, the child victim in the Collin County case told her grandmother about the abuse.

The jury returned a verdict of guilty and assessed a punishment of life in prison.

By law, a sentence for continuous sexual abuse of a child is without eligibility for parole.

