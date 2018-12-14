DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of wreaths are expected to be laid during an annual ceremony at a Dallas cemetery to honor veterans Saturday; however, half of the graves won’t be adorned with a wreath.

The DFW National Cemetery is the final resting place for 60,000 veterans and their families.

Organizers said there weren’t enough donations this holiday season. Volunteers spent the day unloading boxes of wreaths in time for Saturday’s ceremony.

Chris Bush and his wife, Mary, launched “Wreaths Across America” nearly 10 years ago after losing their son, Army Corporal Peter John Courcy, in Afghanistan in 2009.

The mission relies on your support. Join us Saturday to honor our nation’s heroes. #WAA2018 #RememberHonorTeach pic.twitter.com/ZJ65W6b2WW — WreathsAcrossAmerica (@WreathsAcross) December 14, 2018

“The wreaths, for me, symbolizes that Peter’s sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Chris.

Chris led an assembly line of volunteers to unload boxes of evergreen wreaths for the ceremony.

“It’s very therapeutic for us, said Mary. “It’s helped us in our healing process. I know how wonderful it makes me feel to lay his wreath. And now I get to share that joy with others.”

Chris said there’s never a shortage of volunteers, but there’s usually a shortage of donations.

“It just seemed like everyone should get a wreath,” said Chris. “The government does not provide them. The cemetery does not provide them. It’s the community that provides the wreaths.”

Each wreath costs 15 dollars and Chris said it’s not too late to donate. He said the wreaths will not appear this year, but new donations will be used for next year. Donations can be made here.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Community members, veterans and their families will place wreaths on half of the graves.