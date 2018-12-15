DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas organization handed out toys and shoes to children in need in Dallas Saturday.

This is the third year the IDK Foundation holds this event and nearly 300 children received gifts this year.

Jannie Eddins, the founder of the organization, said she works to teach people about a healthy lifestyle through exercise and nutrition while giving back to the community.

The foundation held the event at Hidden Creek Apartments where most of the children live.

Eddins said she also takes time to work with children to help improve their lives.

“I feel happy for them, not just happy for myself but I feel happy for them because a lot of people here come without shoes, and her doing this sets an example for these kids that they have hope and that they have somebody to depend on when they need it,” said A’ja, a recipient. “She is truly an angel.”