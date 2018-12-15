FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth church’s Nativity scene caused some problems Friday night.

Pastors at 2nd Mile Church expect over a thousand people Saturday night for the church’s drive-thru Nativity scene.

The Nativity scene caused major traffic off of Basswood Drive Friday night. A long line of cars stretched a mile down the road.

Pastor Todd Dunn said families waited in their vehicles for up to an hour and a half to see the production, which consisted of seven scenes in the life of Jesus, from birth to Resurrection.

Fort Worth police officers will be directing traffic Saturday night.

Dunn said the drive-thru has been shortened to 10 minutes to get more people in.

“We’ve reduced narration in some of the scenes,” said Dunn. “We’ve trimmed them. We’re also offering a hayride for some of the cars that are way back in line and we’re going to have additional parking next door.”

The church expects its biggest crowd Saturday night. The Nativity ends at 9 p.m., but the church said it will try to get as many vehicles in even after the cutoff.